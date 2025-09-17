Former England goalkeeper David James has assessed the likelihood of Sheffield United retaining Michael Cooper in the winter window.

The 25-year-old Blades star is widely regarded as one of the Championship’s best stoppers, if not the best.

He was key as Sheffield United reached the Championship play-off final last term, although is currently between the sticks for the side rooted to the bottom of the table.

The club’s precarious position could prompt clubs to circle for key players, but James believes the quality of goalkeepers in the Premier League could work in Sheffield United’s favour.

David James spent over a decade representing the England national team. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

David James on Michael Cooper

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post via Esports Bets, James said: "There comes a point where if you're not in a good position, and one of your main assets is your goalkeeper, then you're going to ask 'how do we get out of this position?' and 'are we going to sell our main assets?’.

“He, as an individual, would have to look at it and say 'where am I going to go?’ if the opportunity arose. When you look at the Premier League at the moment, and I'm flicking through all the goalkeepers in the Premier League, for once, I don't think there's a weakness.

“Therefore, what are the options you've got? For a player like him, and it sounds very old and very clichéd, is to get your head down and work hard and get your team out of trouble. If nothing transpires in January, then be ready for something to happen in the summer."

Sheffield United's Michael Cooper is considered among the Championship's biggest talents. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Premier League quality

Everton were linked with Cooper in the summer, but have England’s current number one Jordan Pickford in their ranks.

There was also talk of interest from West Ham United, who have a strong goalkeeping stable comprised of Mads Hermansen, Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski.

While Cooper is arguably too talented to be plying his trade near the foot of the Championship table, there is every chance the Blades are not there for long.