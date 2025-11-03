It was another hectic weekend in England’s second tier, which rarely proves predictable.

Sheffield United’s struggles continued as they hosted Derby County, falling to a 3-1 defeat inflicted upon them by a Carlton Morris hat-trick.

Over on the blue side of the Steel City, basement boys Sheffield Wednesday battled their way to a goalless draw away at West Bromwich Albion.

Hull City bounced back from a shaky first-half display to defeat Norwich City 2-0, while Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Rob Edwards’ former employers Watford.

Elsewhere, Wrexham edged past league leaders Coventry City in a five-goal thriller under the Friday night lights.

Leicester City suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City completed a 4-0 rout of Portsmouth and Ipswich Town hammered Queens Park Rangers 4-1.

It ended level between Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, as well as between Oxford United and Millwall. Preston North End clinched three points at Southampton’s expense, leading to the dismissal of Will Still as Saints boss, and Stoke City tore Bristol City apart.

Following the latest round of results, here is a fresh look at how data experts Opta believe the final Championship table will look.