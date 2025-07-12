Sheffield United have been told they can replace the out-of-contract Rhian Brewster amid talk of interest from Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has been offered fresh terms at Bramall Lane, but has not put pen to paper and quelled speculation over his future.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for the former England youth international, as have the Middlesbrough and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewster has scored nine goals in 119 appearances for the Blades, struggling to live up to the hype generated by his £23.5m move from Liverpool in 2020.

Dean Saunders, a former Sheffield United frontman himself, has suggested the Blades can replace the free agent.

Rhian Brewster was part of the Sheffield United side beaten by Sunderland in last season's Championship play-off final. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dean Saunders delivered Rhian Brewster verdict

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “He did well at Swansea and then it’s not happened for him since. We thought he was going to do a lot better. He scored four goals last season - it’s not enough.

“I was a striker and my target was 20 goals a season. If I didn’t get 20, I’d feel like I’d failed. If you get 18 or 19, and you make 19 or 20 goals for someone else, that’s fair enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thierry Henry used to bang 30 in and make 30. Gary Lineker was just an out-and-out goalscorer who didn’t really get assists.

“For me, if you look at his stats, they’re not that good anyway. You can replace him.”

Brewster has struggled with both form and injury during his time at Bramall Lane, although is undeniably a player with ability.

He was tipped for a bright future during his early days at Liverpool and was prolific for England at various youth levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster left Liverpool for Sheffield United in 2020. | Justin Tallis/ pool via Getty Images

Ruben Selles on Rhian Brewster

Regarding Brewster’s contract situation, Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles told The Star: “For the moment I am planning for the players that we have right now.