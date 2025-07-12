Exclusive: Sheffield United sent transfer message about attacker amid Middlesbrough and Sunderland links
The forward has been offered fresh terms at Bramall Lane, but has not put pen to paper and quelled speculation over his future.
Sunderland have been linked with a move for the former England youth international, as have the Middlesbrough and Burnley.
Brewster has scored nine goals in 119 appearances for the Blades, struggling to live up to the hype generated by his £23.5m move from Liverpool in 2020.
Dean Saunders, a former Sheffield United frontman himself, has suggested the Blades can replace the free agent.
Dean Saunders delivered Rhian Brewster verdict
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “He did well at Swansea and then it’s not happened for him since. We thought he was going to do a lot better. He scored four goals last season - it’s not enough.
“I was a striker and my target was 20 goals a season. If I didn’t get 20, I’d feel like I’d failed. If you get 18 or 19, and you make 19 or 20 goals for someone else, that’s fair enough.
“Thierry Henry used to bang 30 in and make 30. Gary Lineker was just an out-and-out goalscorer who didn’t really get assists.
“For me, if you look at his stats, they’re not that good anyway. You can replace him.”
Brewster has struggled with both form and injury during his time at Bramall Lane, although is undeniably a player with ability.
He was tipped for a bright future during his early days at Liverpool and was prolific for England at various youth levels.
Ruben Selles on Rhian Brewster
Regarding Brewster’s contract situation, Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles told The Star: “For the moment I am planning for the players that we have right now.
“We have been talking about certain names. He’s a player that has been in the club in the past and it will always be a possibility.”
