A former Sheffield United midfielder does not believe the Blades will sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace unless a “big fee” is involved.

He has since helped put the Blades firmly in contention for automatic promotion, contributing six goals and two assists in 29 appearances.

With the 22-year-old’s loan deal due to expire at the end of the season, former Blades midfielder Lee Hendrie has issued his verdict regarding the possibility of a permanent deal.

He told Football League World: "He's one that's got bags of potential. Personally, I don't think that Palace will let him go unless there's a big fee involved.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has scored six goals since joining Sheffield United on loan from Crystal Palace. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

"I really feel that, at the moment, they've sent him out to establish himself, find his feet and get stronger because I know they regard him highly there.

"I think this season was a big season for him to go and prove himself at Sheffield United, a big club in the Championship.

“I do feel he would be a super signing for United because he's young and has ability. It'll be down to Palace, I know they regard him highly."

Rak-Sakyi cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy before joining Palace in 2019. He has been afforded just 10 first-team outings by the Eagles, but did have a productive loan spell at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season.

Speaking to Palace’s website last month, the wideman said: “Obviously it's a step up from League One. Just playing at this level in the Championship, the intensity is very high.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has helped Sheffield United climb to second in the Championship. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

“There are a lot of good players in the league so I’m just trying to be better than I was in the previous week, and building game by game is really helping my development.

“I'm in better shape now than I was last season and just playing week in, week out is obviously good for my development.