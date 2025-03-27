Sheffield United sent transfer message over Crystal Palace winger as verdict on longer stay issued
Despite interest from Leeds United, Rak-Sakyi completed a season-long loan move to Bramall Lane in the summer.
He has since helped put the Blades firmly in contention for automatic promotion, contributing six goals and two assists in 29 appearances.
With the 22-year-old’s loan deal due to expire at the end of the season, former Blades midfielder Lee Hendrie has issued his verdict regarding the possibility of a permanent deal.
He told Football League World: "He's one that's got bags of potential. Personally, I don't think that Palace will let him go unless there's a big fee involved.
"I really feel that, at the moment, they've sent him out to establish himself, find his feet and get stronger because I know they regard him highly there.
"I think this season was a big season for him to go and prove himself at Sheffield United, a big club in the Championship.
“I do feel he would be a super signing for United because he's young and has ability. It'll be down to Palace, I know they regard him highly."
Rak-Sakyi cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy before joining Palace in 2019. He has been afforded just 10 first-team outings by the Eagles, but did have a productive loan spell at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season.
Speaking to Palace’s website last month, the wideman said: “Obviously it's a step up from League One. Just playing at this level in the Championship, the intensity is very high.
“There are a lot of good players in the league so I’m just trying to be better than I was in the previous week, and building game by game is really helping my development.
“I'm in better shape now than I was last season and just playing week in, week out is obviously good for my development.
“It's good for the team as well, because I have good support and good players around me which makes it easier for me when I step out on the pitch.”
