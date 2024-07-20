Sheffield United have taken free agent midfielder Andre Dozzell on trial.

The 25-year-old had been linked with the Blades, who have now confirmed he is being assessed by Chris Wilder and his coaching team. He has been named on the bench for the club’s friendly meeting with Chesterfield.

A former England youth international, Dozzell was highly rated as a teenager and made his first-team debut for Ipswich Town at the tender age of 16. He scored in his first senior appearance, notching against Sheffield United’s bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Although undeniably gifted, Dozzell has been unable to fulfil his potential and was released by Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season. He has now been given a chance to get his career back on track and win a contract at Bramall Lane.

Andre Dozzell has joined Sheffield United as a trialist. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

QPR loaned the midfielder out to Birmingham City in January and he struggled for form as the Blues suffered relegation to League One. He left QPR having made a total of 98 appearances for the club.

Sheffield United have been active early in the summer transfer window, bringing four new faces on board. Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare have joined on free transfers, while Kieffer Moore has arrived in South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.