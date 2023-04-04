Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sheffield United prepare for their next game

Sheffield United won 1-0 away at Norwich City over the weekend to boost their automatic promotion push. Manchester City loan man James McAtee scored the only goal of the game for the Blades.

3rd place Middlesbrough were beaten by Huddersfield Town. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Right-back in demand

Sheffield United-linked Motherwell defender Max Johnston appears to be a man in-demand ahead of the summer. The Scottish Premiership full-back is being tipped for a bright future in the game and isn’t short of options in England. The Scottish Sun claim Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion have all scouted him.

Blades eye winger

The Blades are taking a look at Manchester United winger Zach Giggs on trial, as per a report by the Daily Mail. The 16-year-old is the son of Old Trafford favourite Ryan. He is not expected to be offered a deal by the Premier League giants and is will become available for transfer.

Hull City man wants to stay