Sheffield United won 1-0 away at Norwich City over the weekend to boost their automatic promotion push. Manchester City loan man James McAtee scored the only goal of the game for the Blades.
3rd place Middlesbrough were beaten by Huddersfield Town. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...
Right-back in demand
Sheffield United-linked Motherwell defender Max Johnston appears to be a man in-demand ahead of the summer. The Scottish Premiership full-back is being tipped for a bright future in the game and isn’t short of options in England. The Scottish Sun claim Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion have all scouted him.
Blades eye winger
The Blades are taking a look at Manchester United winger Zach Giggs on trial, as per a report by the Daily Mail. The 16-year-old is the son of Old Trafford favourite Ryan. He is not expected to be offered a deal by the Premier League giants and is will become available for transfer.
Hull City man wants to stay
Hull City defender Alfie Jones is keen to extend his stay with the East Yorkshire club. He has formed a solid partnership in defence alongside Sean McLoughlin over recent times but his contract expires in late June. The centre-back has told Hull Live: “I’m enjoying my time here and I’d like to extend it here but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. It is sometimes (hard not knowing what will happen), but at the end of the day, it’s my job to perform on the pitch.”