Sheffield United 'tracking' four-goal forward also eyed by Stoke City and West Brom

Published 12th Feb 2025
Sheffield United are reportedly among the clubs tracking Luton Town prospect Oliver Lynch.

The 19-year-old has been described as an old-school forward, with his hold-up play and intelligent runs in behind among his best attributes.

A first-team breakthrough at Kenilworth Road has not yet materialised, but Lynch has struck four goals in five games on loan at National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

His exploits appear to have attracted attention, with Sheffield United among those said to be tracking the teenager.

Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been linked with Luton Town's Oliver Lynch. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the Blades are among a clutch of clubs keeping an eye on the young frontman.

League One high-fliers Wrexham and Stockport County have been credited with interest, as have Championship sides Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United have an exciting crop of youngsters being blooded at Bramall Lane and may be keen to add to their talent pool.

The prospect of recruiting a throwback forward may also prove enticing, with the imposing Kieffer Moore having proved effective since his move to South Yorkshire in the summer.

