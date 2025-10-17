Sheffield United have completed the signing of former Crystal Palace midfielder Jaïro Riedewald.

A versatile figure, the 29-year-old can operate in the heart of midfield or at left-back. He represented Palace in the Premier League between 2017 and 2024, having joined the Eagles from Ajax.

The Netherlands-capped utility man was most recently on the books of Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, who confirmed his departure at the end of last term.

Championship basement boys Sheffield United have now swooped to secure his signature on a short-term basis, making him the first signing of Chris Wilder’s third spell as manager.

Jairo Riedewald made 96 appearances during his time at Crystal Palace. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He will remain at Bramall Lane until January and it remains to be seen whether he makes enough of an impact to secure a longer term stay.

Sheffield United confirm new arrival

A statement issued by the Blades read: “United have added an experienced Netherlands international to the ranks on a short-term deal.

“Jaïro Riedewald, formerly of Royal Antwerp, has penned a contract with the Blades until January, after the versatile operator impressed Chris Wilder and his coaching staff whilst training with the club recently.

Jairo Riedewald was most recently on the books of Royal Antwerp in Belgium. | TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“Riedewald, who can play a number of positions, is a product of the Ajax academy and was managed by Frank de Boer during his time at the Amsterdam Arena, with the pair briefly reunited at Crystal Palace, where the 29-year-old made close to 100 appearances in all competitions at Selhurst Park.

“Last term, Riedewald, who made his international debut in 2015 having progressed through the Dutch youth ranks, featured 24 times in the top-flight in Belgium. He signs subject to relevant international clearances being granted.”