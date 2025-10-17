Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since the end of the 2024/25 campaign, when he left Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp.

It was recently suggested he had been invited to train with the Blades, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Riedewald boasts a wealth of Premier League experience having spent seven years at Palace between 2017 and 2024.

Jairo Riedewald spent seven years at Crystal Palace - and now appears set for a move to Sheffield United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Sheffield United ‘agree deal’

The Ajax academy product now appears set to add his experience to Chris Wilder’s squad, as The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed a deal has been agreed.

Posting on X, he said: “Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Jairo Riedewald to join them as a free agent.

“The ex-CPFC player adds options for Chris Wilder at DMC or CB. To be confirmed if 29yo will be registered for weekend.”

Sheffield United looking to strengthen

Sheffield United are due to host Watford tomorrow (October 18) and a win would provide the club with a much-needed boost.

Since Wilder took the reins for a third time, he has managed to oversee just one victory. Since replacing Ruben Selles at the helm, he has outlined his desire to strengthen the squad.

Chris Wilder wants to see his Sheffield United squad strengthened. | Tony King/Getty Images

Earlier this month, he said: "I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.

"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners.

