Chris Wilder pleased Sheffield United 'got the balance right' as they pay tribute to George Baldock on and off the field

Chris Wilder was pleased to end the most toughest fortnight of his professional football career with a performance and a result that paid tribute to George Baldock.

The former Blades wing-back, who joined Panathinaikos in the summer, was found dead in his swimming pool in Athens during the international break. The news hit Sheffield United hard and after defeats at Leeds United and Middlesbrough on their return, they were anxious to mark their first home game at Bramall Lane in the right way.

They did, with a 2-0 win featuring goals from Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell, poignant tributes before and during the match and a committed performance.

"We got the balance right, on and off the pitch," acknowledged Wilder afterwards. "The performance was really good before, it all went as we would have loved it to have gone and the players were outstanding. I'm really proud of the players.

"We had to get that right, the biggest message of the players. And we did. We controlled the game, a bit sloppy in the second half with a couple of bits. It's a dangerous scoreline and they were pushing people and taking risks. We should have gone from two to three but 24 points from 12 games and I'm delighted with the players.”

It is probably a blessing for the Blades that they do not have another game until next Saturday, time to recharge after an emotionally draining time for Wilder and particularly those players who were team-mates of Baldock's during his seven years with the club.

"It's been the toughest two weeks personally from my time being in football since I was 16," admitted Wilder.

"For the players and the staff as well, even the people in our canteen, the people who saw him every day.

"Then you chuck in two really difficult away games. Whenever it would have been it would have been difficult to get a result at Leeds, we're disappointed and we're not taking it lightly, we looked at ourselves. Middlesbrough as well, two top teams back to back.

"I was speaking to the club doctor the other day and I said it is really difficult to fathom that (who is in the right frame of mind) out really. We've tried to make the place as bouncy as possible and be upbeat even though the situation is not that. It's not that we've been coming in and feeling low.

"Coaches are leaders and we have to set the tone for what we need the training ground to be so we've tried to be as bright as possible and the players have shown incredible personality. It was no disgrace to lose to Leeds or Middlesbrough, they're two top sides. It's 12 games, 24 points and a big performance and a big result on a really poignant day."

On a personal level they were important goals for Moore and Campbell, the former's second for his new club, the latter's first, and against his previous side to boot.

"We spoke to him, confidence and belief (matters) whether you're 19 or 31," said Wilder. "I'm not saying he's been outstanding, we talked to him and want him to tidy up a little bit and he understands that and understands the frustrations as well.

"But when they (strikers) score goals, everything seems to flow and he feels better about himself. I don't think anyone knew who'd scored (he directed an Alfie Gilchrist shot in), but I'm delighted for Kieffer and Ty to get their goals.

"He (Campbell)'s had a tough old go recently but there's something in him, he's worked hard physically to get him to where we want him to be and he's a handful. And he is going to be an asset to us."

Stoke City's coach Narcis Pelach, formerly in the backroom at Huddersfield Town, felt the timing of the goals was important.

"We knew it was going to be tough test for us, Sheffield United away coming back from the Premier League with very good players and a good coach," he said. "We knew it was going to be hard but we always thought we could do something here.

"The first goal comes too quickly, a deflection after a free-kick but everything was organised and solid with one extra man in defence.

"But you are not going to have many chances so you have to take your moments in the game. We didn't.

"The second goal is a big mistake, we gave the ball away, unfortunately. We need to avoid these situations because if you don't you don't win games.

"It comes too quick as well in second half, minute five.