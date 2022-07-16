Hull City continue recruitment push with double deal as Sheffield United defender exits

The Tigers reached an agreement with Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor earlier this week to bring in Sinik, 23, and have also agreed a deal to sign Tetteh, 25, who plays for Malatyaspor.

Both players have agreed terms and passed medicals, with Sinik understood to have agreed a three-year contract with the option of a fourth. Tetteh’s deal is for two years initially plus the option of a third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United wing-back Femi Seriki has joined League Two side Rochdale on a season-long loan.

Femi Seriki has joined Rochdale on loan from Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

He will join up with his new team-mates immediately as he continues his development away from Bramall Lane after spending last campaign on loan at Belgian side Beerschot and non-league outfit Boston United.

The Manchester-born youngster was part of Paul Heckingbottom’s Under-23s title-winning squad before making his Premier League debut for the Blades against Newcastle United in May 2021.

Between his two loan spells last term, he made his full United debut against Nottingham Forest.

On his move, Seriki said: “I’m really excited. Coming here (on the back of my loan spell at) Boston United, it’s a step up playing league football so I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“The gaffer has told me about his plans for this season so let’s hope we can achieve them.”

Seriki helped Boston reach the National League North play-off final, which they lost to York City, last campaign.

He is the fifth Blades youngster to head out on loan ahead of the new campaign.

Keeper Jake Eastwood has linked up with Scottish outfit Ross County, while left-sided player Harry Boyes has joined League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers.