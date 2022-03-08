Is Sheffield United v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, streaming details and odds

Boro are one place and one point ahead of the Blades but victory for either side would be enough to move them above Blackburn Rovers into fourth.

The clubs were originally due to meet on New Year's Day but the fixture was postponed due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Middlesbrough squad.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football tonight via the red button. Coverage begins at 7.40pm with the fixture kicking off at 7.45pm.

Sky Sports Football will be hosting the Papa John's Trophy semi-final between Wigan Athletic and Sutton United with four Championship games available on the red button.

Can I stream it?

LAST TIME: Middlesbrough won 2-0 when the sides met in September. Picture: Getty Images.

The game is available to stream on either club's streaming services for a cost of £10. To purchase a pass from Sheffield United click HERE while video passes are available from Middlesbrough HERE.

What happened last time?

Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair fired Middlesbrough to a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory at the Riverside Stadium as the hosts put the brakes on Sheffield United’s charge up the Sky Bet Championship table in September.

Watmore’s sumptuous eighth-minute opener – courtesy of excellent work down the left wing from Marc Bola – and McNair’s thumped finish to cap some clever passing in the Blades box seven minutes before the break delivered just a third win of the season for then manager Neil Warnock.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who was in charge at the Blades earlier in the season, could not steer United to an eighth game unbeaten in all competitions, with the quest for a first goal on Teesside since 2007 extended while a Blades win in Middlesbrough has now eluded the Sheffield club since October 1997.

Odds