Phil Jagielka on role Sheffield United fans can play in Championship title race – and the one thing that will help them most

Phil Jagielka says Sheffield United's fans need goals to help them at this nervous time of the season, and he is encouraged by how many options the Blades have to provide them.

The former England centre-back knows better than most the value of Bramall Lane to the Sheffield United players, having gone through most of his second spell at the club without them.

Although manager Chris Wilder was critical of some within Saturday's away section who booed the players off after a 1-0 defeat at Oxford United, Jagielka believes they can be a big factor in the Championship title race, starting at home to Millwall on Tuesday.

Having come through the ranks at Bramall Lane, Jagielka made 287 senior appearances for the Blades between 2000 and 2007 before embarking on a 12-year career at Everton which propelled him into international football.

But his second spell at the club coincided with a Covid-19 pandemic which saw him play half of his 12 Bramall Lane games behind closed doors – a big reason, he believes, for their relegation from the Premier League in 2020-21 having finished ninth in his first year back.

"We struggled when I came back because the fans weren't allowed in," he said. "The fans are fantastic here and when things are going well they suck the ball in.

"They'll make a massive difference. It will be a little bit edgy but that's what it is at this stage of the Championship for players, staff and fans alike. The only way to settle the nerves is to score goals."

With a formidable battery of forward players all fit with six games to play, Jagielka thinks his old team are well served in that respect.

SUPPORT: Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground in full voice (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"With the options they've got on the bench they tried to mix it up at the weekend and it didn't work out for them but you'd rather have those options to try and get back into the game," he said.

"Hopefully that won't be needed on Tuesday, the ideal is to get a goal or two up and see the game out."

Jagielka is hopeful of seeing a reaction to the Kassam Stadium defeat on Tuesday night.

FAST LANE: Phil Jagielka leads a group of runners representing Sheffield United on their leg of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay to Hillsborough (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP)

"I know (Millwall manager) Alex Neil well, he managed me for a little bit at Stoke and he seems to be trying to turn things around," said Jagielka.

"One of the great things about the Championship is you have a game and if it goes your way or doesn't go your way, there's another one thick and fast.

"People always speak about how exciting the Championship is because it's so close and it's not just the top, you can say that about the potential play-off places. It never lets us down, the Championship.

"Being a Sheffield United fan I'm hopeful they're going to get over the line but it's going to be tough with three massive teams competing for it (Burnley are top, Leeds United third). No one wants the play-offs."

Jagielka was speaking on behalf of the Football League’s Every Minute Matters campaign in conjunction with Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation.

The campaign aims to have taught 360,000 football fans the basics of CPR by the time of May's play-offs, and Jagielka ran from Bramall Lane to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough as part for a relay around all 72 Football League grounds to raise awareness.