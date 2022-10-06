Taking just one point from two low-key Championship home games against QPR and Birmingham City has heightened the need to freshen things up for Saturday's trip to Stoke City. It is perhaps easier said than done.

Several key players have looked jaded in the league leaders' two matches straight after the international break. But Heckingbottom's main concern after Tuesday's defeat to QPR were new injury issues and not tiredness.

Sander Berge has undergone a scan after twisting his knee in a controversial incident in the closing stages when he went down in the box after having his shirt tugged by R’s midfielder Andre Dozzell.

No penalty was given, but Heckingbottom had greater concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom, who also saw George Baldock exit early in the second half due to a side strain, said: "The bad thing about it (result) is that Sander has got injured.

"He planted his foot and was just about to kick the ball, two hands pulling his shirt. You are not going to kick the ball right and you are going to get pulled over."We are going to send him straight for a scan. We are hoping that it looks worse than it is. But if you watch it back, you see him twist. We will have to see.”

An update on the condition of Berge and Baldock is likely to arrive in Heckingbottom’s pre-match press conference on Thursday lunch-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad