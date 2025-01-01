There will be players on the field for Sheffield United’s first game of 2025 who ought not to be.

If the injuries mounting ahead of Wednesday's 8pm kick-off at Sunderland are concerning, the willingness of some to plough on is encouraging. Dressing-room character is perhaps the Blades' biggest trump card in a four-way title race also involving Leeds United and Burnley.

With Oliver Arblaster and Harry Souttar out for the season, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jamie Shackleton, Vinicius Souza, Tyrese Campbell and Femi Seriki missing Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, reinforcements are needed in the January transfer window.

Manager Chris Wilder insists the takeover of the club by COH Sports only being concluded last week will not stop them being ready to strike after the window officially opened on Wednesday. Whether you see his conciliatory talk about accepting what he gets as encouraging after the way his time at Middlesbrough deteriorated or an ominous preparing of the ground, Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy have bought a club which despite its crowded treatment room is back in rude health.

Winning the Championship is about more than just having the best squad. Wilder is often keen to argue other clubs – including one not far up the M1 – are more blessed in that respect, but few can rival their spirit.

The reverse game against Sunderland, just over a month ago, was a case in point. The Black Cats ought to have won but thanks to a Michael Cooper penalty save and a goal from Tom Davies, their hosts did.

West Brom overwhelmed the Blades in the next game, but thanks to two quickfire assists from Harrison Burrows, had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Millwall hit the woodwork twice at the New Den, but still Wilder's side returned home with a clean sheet and three points.

Wayne Rooney was at least half right when he argued Plymouth Argyle were the better side in both halves, but lost 2-0. Despite looking tired, and with Sydie Peck playing when ill, the Blades drew 1-1 with West Brom.

ILL: But Sydie Peck gave Sheffield United an hour against West Bromwich Albion

All point to strong character.

So does Wilder's talk about the number of players who were a long way from being fully fit to play against the Baggies, but did anyway.

"We've got players in a modified training situation who we are massively risking," he claimed.

The stereotype from the "everything was better in my day" brigade is that soft modern footballers will not consider taking to the field unless 100 per cent right to do so, whereas in the good old days, players were more like the Black Knight in Monty Python's Holy Grail, insisting "it's only a flesh wound" as all his limbs are hacked off.

CUSTODIAN: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (left)

Modern sports science can spot injuries before they come to fruition so when players volunteer to play despite the data suggesting they should not it presents Wilder with a dilemma, but one he would rather have than not.

"You're putting yourself into that zone of an injury happening so it's such a delicate and difficult situation because you want to win the game and keep players on the pitch," commented Wilder, who played from 1986 to 2001. "It's a tough one at the moment.

"People are sprinting at 95 per cent. I've got to say I never sprinted, it was a casual jog around the pitch, but I never thought, 'Hang on a minute, if I'm sprinting at 100 per cent I might get injured.'

"I don't think anybody's 100 per cent fit right the way through the season but I do believe it's a modern thing that players and advisors and people that look after them might be in their ear. I never had that stuff floating about.

CHARACTER: Tom Davies scored a late winner against Sunderland at Bramall Lane

"If I was fit to play, I played, if I couldn't and I didn't want to let them down I'd flag it up and not play."

Plymouth dispensing with Rooney after 25 games was yet another reminder that managers have to get instant results, but Wilder is trying to be the custodian his club needs.

"I won't be reckless with it, risking putting a player out for six to eight weeks," he insisted. "It's always a discussion.

"If it's an end-of-season massive game, maybe there's a bit more risk (taken) then but with 20-odd games left we have to be pretty sensible, especially when we've got a tight group."

The same goes for the transfer market, where now more than ever clubs have to balance what their managers feel they need with what they can actually afford.

"I will pass my recommendations over to the board. If they agree with it or disagree with it, I'm absolutely fine,” said Wilder, turning down the heat on the owners at a time of year when managers often do the opposite.

"There's always been that opportunity to say whatever to my recommendations. That'll be decided by the owners and so I'm absolutely cool with anything like that and there won't be any negativity about that."