Sheffield United's £12m transfer hurdle detailed following links with Millwall's ex-Tottenham Hotspur man
The 25-year-old, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, is among the most revered defenders in England’s second tier.
Sheffield United’s desire to recruit a centre-back has been well-documented and Tanganga was among those linked with the Blades.
Swansea City’s Harry Darling has also been reported to be of interest, as has Queens Park Rangers star Jimmy Dunne.
However, reports have indicated the Blades are closing in on the capture of former Arsenal defender Rob Holding from Crystal Palace.
According to the Daily Express, Millwall’s £12m valuation of Tanganga brought Sheffield United’s interest in him to a swift end.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with the former England youth international, but he appears set to stay at The Den beyond the impending transfer deadline.
It has been a busy month at Bramall Lane, with the club’s recruitment team having jolted into action since the completion of the club’s takeover.
Among the new faces at the club are forward Tom Cannon and defender Harry Clarke.