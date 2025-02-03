Millwall reportedly wanted £12m from Sheffield United for the services of Japhet Tanganga.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, is among the most revered defenders in England’s second tier.

Sheffield United’s desire to recruit a centre-back has been well-documented and Tanganga was among those linked with the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japhet Tanganga appears set to stay at Millwall. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

However, reports have indicated the Blades are closing in on the capture of former Arsenal defender Rob Holding from Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Express, Millwall’s £12m valuation of Tanganga brought Sheffield United’s interest in him to a swift end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with the former England youth international, but he appears set to stay at The Den beyond the impending transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japhet Tanganga started his career at Tottenham Hotspur. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It has been a busy month at Bramall Lane, with the club’s recruitment team having jolted into action since the completion of the club’s takeover.