Sheffield United's £12m transfer hurdle detailed following links with Millwall's ex-Tottenham Hotspur man

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 19:24 BST
Millwall reportedly wanted £12m from Sheffield United for the services of Japhet Tanganga.

The 25-year-old, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, is among the most revered defenders in England’s second tier.

Sheffield United’s desire to recruit a centre-back has been well-documented and Tanganga was among those linked with the Blades.

Swansea City’s Harry Darling has also been reported to be of interest, as has Queens Park Rangers star Jimmy Dunne.

Japhet Tanganga appears set to stay at Millwall.placeholder image
Japhet Tanganga appears set to stay at Millwall. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

However, reports have indicated the Blades are closing in on the capture of former Arsenal defender Rob Holding from Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Express, Millwall’s £12m valuation of Tanganga brought Sheffield United’s interest in him to a swift end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with the former England youth international, but he appears set to stay at The Den beyond the impending transfer deadline.

Japhet Tanganga started his career at Tottenham Hotspur.placeholder image
Japhet Tanganga started his career at Tottenham Hotspur. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It has been a busy month at Bramall Lane, with the club’s recruitment team having jolted into action since the completion of the club’s takeover.

Among the new faces at the club are forward Tom Cannon and defender Harry Clarke.

