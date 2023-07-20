All Sections
Sheffield United's £91m squad value compared to Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Aston Villa and rivals - gallery

Sheffield United find themselves in the company of giants following promotion to the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

The Blades are a relatively small fish in a large pond, with some of the wealthiest clubs in Europe now their Premier League counterparts. However, they are working to adequately equip themselves for the challenge of competing in the top flight.

New signings have arrived, with Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore all bolstering the Blades ranks. Here is how Sheffield United compare to their Premier League rivals when it comes to overall market value courtesy of Transfermarkt data.

Here are the Premier League's most valuable squads - and where Sheffield United rank.

1. Most valuable Premier League squads

Here are the Premier League's most valuable squads - and where Sheffield United rank. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Market value: £34.6m

2. 20. Luton Town

Market value: £34.6m Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Market value: £90.7m

3. 19. Sheffield United

Market value: £90.7m Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Market value: £144.3m

4. 18. Burnley

Market value: £144.3m Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

