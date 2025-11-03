Sheffield Wednesday administrator Paul Stanley admits 'surprise' at remarkable Owls development
The club’s entrance into administration marked the end of Chansiri’s ownership, allowing fans to end their boycott.
Many supporters had stayed away from games and refrained from putting money into the club with the purchase of merchandise, food and drink.
Chansiri’s exit prompted fans to return in their droves and there have been remarkable scenes in S6.
The club’s merchandise store has been flooded by fans keen to show support, while ticket sales are on the rise.
Paul Stanley admits surprise
In an interview with The Star, joint-administrator Stanley said: "I would love to give us credit to say we had a big plan and it's all gone to plan, but it is very much reactionary.
“Obviously, we knew there were a lot of fans that would come back to games, and we knew there were a lot of fans that would buy shirts in the shop.
"I think the level to which that has happened has surprised us. We are taking the ideas from people in the club as well. There are some very, very good people at the club and some very loyal people that have been here a long time.
"We take on board everything everyone says and we will give it a go. I think people are just glad to have their club back."
‘Unprecedented positivity’
Entrance into administration is not often immediately followed by positivity and Stanley has described the situation at Hillsborough as “unprecedented”.
He said: "The positivity has been absolutely fantastic around the place. It is unprecedented, really. It doesn't generally feel like this.
“I think it is a big help that Kris [Wigfield, fellow administrator] is a Wednesday season ticket holder because straight away there is a connection there where people understand there is a genuine effort there to save the club, not that there wouldn't be, anyway.
"I think there is a connection there straight away with Kris and the fans. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity. We are often in situations where people don't want us to be involved because it usually involves businesses closing down or huge changes.
"Here, the business won't close down; the business will be sold. Over the last couple of years there has obviously been a fallout between the fanbase and the owner, and there has almost been a withdrawal of support.
"I know there have been boycotts, people have not been able to see a positive future and therefore their interest has gone a little bit. What we have found is that all have been reignited because now they can see a positive way forward.”