Sheffield Wednesday administrator Paul Stanley has admitted the extent to which fans have rallied since Dejphon Chansiri’s exit has left him surprised.

The club’s entrance into administration marked the end of Chansiri’s ownership, allowing fans to end their boycott.

Many supporters had stayed away from games and refrained from putting money into the club with the purchase of merchandise, food and drink.

Chansiri’s exit prompted fans to return in their droves and there have been remarkable scenes in S6.

The club’s merchandise store has been flooded by fans keen to show support, while ticket sales are on the rise.

Sheffield Wednesday are ushering in the post-Dejphon Chansiri era. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Paul Stanley admits surprise

In an interview with The Star, joint-administrator Stanley said: "I would love to give us credit to say we had a big plan and it's all gone to plan, but it is very much reactionary.

“Obviously, we knew there were a lot of fans that would come back to games, and we knew there were a lot of fans that would buy shirts in the shop.

"I think the level to which that has happened has surprised us. We are taking the ideas from people in the club as well. There are some very, very good people at the club and some very loyal people that have been here a long time.

"We take on board everything everyone says and we will give it a go. I think people are just glad to have their club back."

‘Unprecedented positivity’

Entrance into administration is not often immediately followed by positivity and Stanley has described the situation at Hillsborough as “unprecedented”.

He said: "The positivity has been absolutely fantastic around the place. It is unprecedented, really. It doesn't generally feel like this.

“I think it is a big help that Kris [Wigfield, fellow administrator] is a Wednesday season ticket holder because straight away there is a connection there where people understand there is a genuine effort there to save the club, not that there wouldn't be, anyway.

"I think there is a connection there straight away with Kris and the fans. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity. We are often in situations where people don't want us to be involved because it usually involves businesses closing down or huge changes.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have rallied around the Owls since the removal of Dejphon Chansiri as owner. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

"Here, the business won't close down; the business will be sold. Over the last couple of years there has obviously been a fallout between the fanbase and the owner, and there has almost been a withdrawal of support.