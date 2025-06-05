Sheffield Wednesday defender emerges as 'transfer target' for Charlton Athletic as Luton Town reunion mooted
The Addicks recently sealed a return to the Championship, edging past Leyton Orient in a tense play-off final at Wembley.
Famewo is a familiar face at The Valley, having had two loan spells there while on the books of Norwich City.
He is also known to Charlton boss Nathan Jones, who he worked under while the pair were at Luton Town.
Akin Famewo interest
According to The Star, Charlton have identified Famewo as a potential addition to their ranks ahead of their return to the second tier.
He has spent the last two seasons in the Championship, having helped Wednesday clinch promotion from League One in 2023.
Famewo was an impressive operator under Danny Rohl last season before he saw his campaign derailed by injury.
Akin Famewo’s contract situation
The 26-year-old is made an even more appealing option by his status as a soon-to-be out-of-contract player.
Wednesday offered Famewo fresh terms at the end of the 2024/25 season, but he has yet to commit his future to the Owls.
Offers have also been made to Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson, but neither have signed new deals.
Uncertainty at Sheffield Wednesday
Convincing players to remain at Hillsborough is likely to be a difficult task at it stands. Payment issues have arisen once again and Rohl appears to have one foot out of the door.
Wednesday made strides under Rohl and fans were briefly allowed to dream of a bright future, although turbulence has quickly extinguished those hopes.
Charlton may not be among the Championship’s wealthiest clubs, but even the offer of some stability may well prove attractive for Famewo.
The defender has made a total of 73 appearances for Wednesday, scoring once.
