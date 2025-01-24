Sheffield Wednesday-linked winger Rabbi Matondo has reportedly seen his proposed move from Rangers to Coventry City break down.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and appeared to be closing in on a loan move south of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to Sky Sports, the proposed move has broken down. The report claims the Gers and the Sky Blues could not agree on bonuses involved in the deal.

Rabbi Matondo has been strongly linked with a move away from Rangers. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

In his latest press conference, Coventry boss Frank Lampard said: “I’m not going to speak about that one today. He’s a Rangers player and I think it’s respectful to not speak about that one at this point.”

Matondo has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he was signed from Schalke 04.

During his time with the German club, he had spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rabbi Matondo is a senior Wales international. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

He made his senior breakthrough in Germany but the wideman was nurtured within the youth systems of Cardiff City and Manchester City.

Matondo was linked with Leeds United back in the summer window, but cold water was thrown over claims of interest from Elland Road.