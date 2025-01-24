Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland handed potential reprieve as winger's Coventry City move 'breaks down'
The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and appeared to be closing in on a loan move south of the border.
Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland had been linked with the Wales international, but Coventry were said to be in pole position for his signature.
However, according to Sky Sports, the proposed move has broken down. The report claims the Gers and the Sky Blues could not agree on bonuses involved in the deal.
In his latest press conference, Coventry boss Frank Lampard said: “I’m not going to speak about that one today. He’s a Rangers player and I think it’s respectful to not speak about that one at this point.”
Matondo has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he was signed from Schalke 04.
During his time with the German club, he had spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge.
He made his senior breakthrough in Germany but the wideman was nurtured within the youth systems of Cardiff City and Manchester City.
Matondo was linked with Leeds United back in the summer window, but cold water was thrown over claims of interest from Elland Road.
He has made a total of 67 appearances for Rangers, scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists.
