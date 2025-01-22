Coventry City are reportedly close to beating Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland to the signing of Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who has been a bit-part player for Rangers since his return from an injury lay-off.

He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, although it appears Coventry have pushed their way to the front of the queue.

According to transfer reporter Darren Witcoop, Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of the Wales international.

The Sky Blues, who are led by Premier League legend Frank Lampard, are yet to make a signing in the winter window.

Matondo was initially nurtured within Cardiff City’s academy before finishing his football education at Manchester City.

He started his senior career in Germany with Schalke 04, spending time on loan at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge while contracted to the club.

Rabbi Matondo is a senior Wales international. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Rangers came calling in 2022 and he has since scored eight goals in 67 appearances for the Scottish giants.