Coventry City 'closing in' on signing of winger eyed by Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland
It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who has been a bit-part player for Rangers since his return from an injury lay-off.
He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, although it appears Coventry have pushed their way to the front of the queue.
According to transfer reporter Darren Witcoop, Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of the Wales international.
The Sky Blues, who are led by Premier League legend Frank Lampard, are yet to make a signing in the winter window.
Matondo was initially nurtured within Cardiff City’s academy before finishing his football education at Manchester City.
He started his senior career in Germany with Schalke 04, spending time on loan at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge while contracted to the club.
Rangers came calling in 2022 and he has since scored eight goals in 67 appearances for the Scottish giants.
He was linked with Leeds United back in the summer, before cold water was thrown on reports of interest from Elland Road.
Coventry sit 13th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-offs.
