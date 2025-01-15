Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland show 'advanced interest' in Rangers winger as loan deal 'agreed'
It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who has been hampered by injury and made just two starts in the Scottish top flight.
He was linked with Leeds United back in the summer, but cold water was thrown on claims of interest from Elland Road.
According to Football Insider, Wednesday and Sunderland are both keen on luring the Wales international back to England.
Matondo has not plied his trade in the country of his birth since Schalke 04 loaned him to Stoke City in 2021.
However, the report claims a loan deal has been agreed with an unnamed European side. He is reportedly expected to leave on loan with a £2m buy option included in the deal.
Although a deal being agreed would be a blow to other interested clubs, transfer windows are famed for their twists and turns.
Matondo was nurtured within Cardiff City’s youth system before being prised away by Manchester City.
However, it was Schalke who gave the wideman his professional breakthrough before selling him to Rangers in 2022.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.