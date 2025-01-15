Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is reportedly the subject of advanced interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who has been hampered by injury and made just two starts in the Scottish top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Wednesday and Sunderland are both keen on luring the Wales international back to England.

Matondo has not plied his trade in the country of his birth since Schalke 04 loaned him to Stoke City in 2021.

Rabbi Matondo has made just two league starts for Rangers this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, the report claims a loan deal has been agreed with an unnamed European side. He is reportedly expected to leave on loan with a £2m buy option included in the deal.

Although a deal being agreed would be a blow to other interested clubs, transfer windows are famed for their twists and turns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matondo was nurtured within Cardiff City’s youth system before being prised away by Manchester City.