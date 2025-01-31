Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland-linked winger Rabbi Matondo has completed a loan move away from Rangers.

Speculation regarding the 24-year-old’s future has been rife in recent weeks, with the Owls and the Black Cats among those linked.

Matondo has now sealed a temporary move away from Ibrox, joining German outfit Hannover 96, although there is an option for the deal to be made permanent.

Rabbi Matondo has been on the books of Rangers since 2022. | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

It marks a return to Germany for Matondo, who was given his senior breakthrough by Schalke 04 after being nurtured within the academies of Cardiff City and Manchester City.

He said: "During my time at Schalke, I had a lot of contact with Salif Sané [ex-Hannover defender], who told me a lot and only positive things about Hannover 96.

“So I already knew a lot about the club before our first conversation and, while we were talking, I had the feeling that 96 was a great fit. It's a big club with an exciting team and really good conditions - just looking at the stadium.

“I'm really looking forward to playing here. I'm very motivated to do my part to ensure that we have a really successful second half of the season and are in the race for the top spots until the end."

Matondo, a senior Wales international, has been parachuted into a promotion push with Hannover sat fifth in the German second tier.

The club’s sporting director Marcus Mann said: "Rabbi has received an excellent football education, took his first steps in professional football at a very young age and has steadily developed himself and his game over the course of his career.

Rabbi Matondo is a senior Wales international. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“He brings skills that will give our squad more variability and depth. His speed and acceleration are certainly exceptional.

“He also stands out for his dribbling, he has a good drive towards goal and can also be dangerous from a distance. He is a totally positive guy who will also fit in well and quickly on a personal level.