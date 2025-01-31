Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland-linked winger completes switch following breakdown of Coventry City move
Speculation regarding the 24-year-old’s future has been rife in recent weeks, with the Owls and the Black Cats among those linked.
He appeared to be closing in on a move to Coventry City only to see the switch break down.
Matondo has now sealed a temporary move away from Ibrox, joining German outfit Hannover 96, although there is an option for the deal to be made permanent.
It marks a return to Germany for Matondo, who was given his senior breakthrough by Schalke 04 after being nurtured within the academies of Cardiff City and Manchester City.
He said: "During my time at Schalke, I had a lot of contact with Salif Sané [ex-Hannover defender], who told me a lot and only positive things about Hannover 96.
“So I already knew a lot about the club before our first conversation and, while we were talking, I had the feeling that 96 was a great fit. It's a big club with an exciting team and really good conditions - just looking at the stadium.
“I'm really looking forward to playing here. I'm very motivated to do my part to ensure that we have a really successful second half of the season and are in the race for the top spots until the end."
Matondo, a senior Wales international, has been parachuted into a promotion push with Hannover sat fifth in the German second tier.
The club’s sporting director Marcus Mann said: "Rabbi has received an excellent football education, took his first steps in professional football at a very young age and has steadily developed himself and his game over the course of his career.
“He brings skills that will give our squad more variability and depth. His speed and acceleration are certainly exceptional.
“He also stands out for his dribbling, he has a good drive towards goal and can also be dangerous from a distance. He is a totally positive guy who will also fit in well and quickly on a personal level.
“In our discussions together, he was very interested and open to our club, our goals and our idea of playing football. We are happy that he has chosen 96 and are convinced that he can give our offensive game additional impetus."
