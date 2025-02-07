Sheffield Wednesday 'approached' Manchester City over Yorkshire-born prodigy as Fabrizio Romano issues update
The Huddersfield-born defender has featured for Manchester City at first-team level on more than one occasion this season, appearing in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
He has been on the club’s books since the age of eight, making swift progress through the youth ranks and lifting the FA Youth Cup as under-18s captain.
According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Simpson-Pusey was the subject of interest from Hillsborough in January.
Wednesday are believed to have made an approach to sign the defender on loan, only to find Manchester City unwilling to sanction a move.
Spanish sides Real Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano reportedly encountered the same problem, with the Premier League champions keen to keep the 19-year-old around.
Speaking about the Yorkshireman in November, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: “We have a central defender to help us for the future, for the next years.
“I’m really pleased. Always there is good news when the situation goes bad, and this is one of them.”
Sheffield Wednesday ended the window with two new additions in Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko.
Japanese defender Ryo Hatuse was added to the squad following the closure of the window, joining on a free transfer.