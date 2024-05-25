Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Leeds United men are among the frontrunners to join Rotherham United this summer.

The Rotherham rebuild has already started following the club’s relegation to League One. Plenty of business has already been conducted, with the Millers moving quickly to give new manager Steve Evans the squad he wants.

Five players have already been added to the ranks, with former Millers loanee Sean Raggett the latest through the door. He has followed his former Portsmouth teammate Joe Rafferty to the New York Stadium.

With Rotherham clearly on a mission on the recruitment front, here are the players Business2Community believe are most likely to join the Millers.

Jordan Williams is leaving Barnsley as a free agent. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The midfielder was a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday but slipped down the pecking order under Danny Rohl. He ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Blackpool and has since been released by the Owls.

He has been linked with Rotherham but reports have suggested the Millers are not the only interested party.

Jordan Williams - 2/1

Barnsley have confirmed Williams will be departing Oakwell as a free agent this summer. The defender is just 24 but has already accumulated a wealth of League One experience.

Louie Sibley - 5/2

A product of Derby County’s academy, the versatile Sibley is out of contract at his boyhood club. Derby are in talks with the midfielder over a new deal but clubs could pounce if an agreement is not reached.

Joe Wildsmith - 4/1

Arguably the best goalkeeper in League One last season, Wildsmith was key for Derby County as they sealed promotion to the Championship. He is leaving Pride Park as a free agent this summer.

Liam Kelly - 5/1

A seasoned midfield anchor, Kelly has been released by Coventry City and is available to snap up as a free agent.

Daniel Iversen - 8/1

The goalkeeper is a familiar face at the New York Stadium, having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Rotherham. Now 26, he is still on the books of Leicester City.

Jamie Shackleton - 8/1

A versatile and tenacious midfielder, Shackleton would arguably be a coup for any League One club. He has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season, making just seven league starts.

Shane Flynn - 10/1