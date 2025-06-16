Bradford City and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals appoint ex-Sheffield Wednesday man as head coach
The Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship last term, therefore will face Bradford and Huddersfield as well as Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United in the third tier.
Omer Riza paid for Cardiff’s struggles with his job and hometown hero Aaron Ramsey could not save Cardiff from the drop as caretaker.
Barry-Murphy has been tasked with rebuilding the Wales-based side, signing a three-year deal. He has left his role as a first-team coach in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s set-up at Leicester City to take the reins.
Vincent Tan on appointment
Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: “I’d like to welcome Brian to Cardiff City Football Club. We are delighted that he has agreed to become head coach.
“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we're trying to do. He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength as a leader.
“He's got a proven track record in youth development having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.
“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.
“It's a combination of all of Brian’s great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter.”
Brian Barry-Murphy’s career path
A defensive midfielder in his playing days, Barry-Murphy made 46 appearances for Wednesday between 2003 and 2004.
As a coach, he has led Rochdale and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. Joining him at Cardiff is his former Manchester City colleague Lee Riley.