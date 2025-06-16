Bradford City and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals appoint ex-Sheffield Wednesday man as head coach

Published 16th Jun 2025, 18:25 BST
Bradford City and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Cardiff City have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach.

The Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship last term, therefore will face Bradford and Huddersfield as well as Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United in the third tier.

Omer Riza paid for Cardiff’s struggles with his job and hometown hero Aaron Ramsey could not save Cardiff from the drop as caretaker.

Barry-Murphy has been tasked with rebuilding the Wales-based side, signing a three-year deal. He has left his role as a first-team coach in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s set-up at Leicester City to take the reins.

Brian Barry-Murphy led Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad between 2021 and 2024.placeholder image
Brian Barry-Murphy led Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad between 2021 and 2024. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Vincent Tan on appointment

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: “I’d like to welcome Brian to Cardiff City Football Club. We are delighted that he has agreed to become head coach.

“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we're trying to do. He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength as a leader.

“He's got a proven track record in youth development having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.

“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.

“It's a combination of all of Brian’s great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter.”

Brian Barry-Murphy has left a coaching role at Leicester City.placeholder image
Brian Barry-Murphy has left a coaching role at Leicester City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Brian Barry-Murphy’s career path

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, Barry-Murphy made 46 appearances for Wednesday between 2003 and 2004.

As a coach, he has led Rochdale and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. Joining him at Cardiff is his former Manchester City colleague Lee Riley.

