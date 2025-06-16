Bradford City and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Cardiff City have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship last term, therefore will face Bradford and Huddersfield as well as Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United in the third tier.

Omer Riza paid for Cardiff’s struggles with his job and hometown hero Aaron Ramsey could not save Cardiff from the drop as caretaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry-Murphy has been tasked with rebuilding the Wales-based side, signing a three-year deal. He has left his role as a first-team coach in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s set-up at Leicester City to take the reins.

Brian Barry-Murphy led Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad between 2021 and 2024. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Vincent Tan on appointment

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: “I’d like to welcome Brian to Cardiff City Football Club. We are delighted that he has agreed to become head coach.

“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we're trying to do. He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength as a leader.

“He's got a proven track record in youth development having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.

“It's a combination of all of Brian’s great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter.”

Brian Barry-Murphy has left a coaching role at Leicester City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Brian Barry-Murphy’s career path

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, Barry-Murphy made 46 appearances for Wednesday between 2003 and 2004.