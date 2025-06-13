Cardiff City 'set to confirm' former Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End man as new head coach

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Jun 2025
Cardiff City are reportedly set to make former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy their new head coach.

The Bluebirds endured a disastrous 2024/25 campaign and suffered relegation to the third tier of English football.

Erol Bulut had started the season in charge, but was replaced by Omer Riza early on. Riza was then jettisoned himself, but caretaker Aaron Ramsey could not save his boyhood club from the drop.

It now appears a former Owl will be tasked with rebuilding the Bluebirds in League One.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy appears set to take charge of Cardiff City.placeholder image
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy appears set to take charge of Cardiff City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Cardiff City close in on former Owl

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Cardiff are set to confirm the appointment of Barry-Murphy as their now boss.

A deal is believed to have been agreed, paving the way for Barry-Murphy to take on a new challenge.

It is understood he will be joined in Wales by his former Manchester City colleague Lee Riley.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s career

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, the 46-year-old made 67 appearances for Wednesday between 2003 and 2004.

He also represented the likes of Preston North End and Bury before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.

After a stint in charge of Rochdale, Barry-Murphy spent three years leading Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

Brian Barry-Murphy coached at Manchester City between 2021 and 2024. placeholder image
Brian Barry-Murphy coached at Manchester City between 2021 and 2024. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

His work with the youngsters at the Etihad Stadium landed him a senior role at Leicester City, as an assistant to Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, the pair could not steer Leicester to safety in the Premier League last term. Speculation regarding van Nistelrooy’s own future has been rife, with current Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among those to have been linked with the Foxes post.

Reports have also indicated Rohl would be keen on taking the reins at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester seemingly in need of a reset after relegation to the Championship.

