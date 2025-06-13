Cardiff City are reportedly set to make former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy their new head coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bluebirds endured a disastrous 2024/25 campaign and suffered relegation to the third tier of English football.

Erol Bulut had started the season in charge, but was replaced by Omer Riza early on. Riza was then jettisoned himself, but caretaker Aaron Ramsey could not save his boyhood club from the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now appears a former Owl will be tasked with rebuilding the Bluebirds in League One.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy appears set to take charge of Cardiff City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Cardiff City close in on former Owl

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Cardiff are set to confirm the appointment of Barry-Murphy as their now boss.

A deal is believed to have been agreed, paving the way for Barry-Murphy to take on a new challenge.

It is understood he will be joined in Wales by his former Manchester City colleague Lee Riley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Barry-Murphy’s career

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, the 46-year-old made 67 appearances for Wednesday between 2003 and 2004.

He also represented the likes of Preston North End and Bury before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.

After a stint in charge of Rochdale, Barry-Murphy spent three years leading Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

Brian Barry-Murphy coached at Manchester City between 2021 and 2024. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

His work with the youngsters at the Etihad Stadium landed him a senior role at Leicester City, as an assistant to Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pair could not steer Leicester to safety in the Premier League last term. Speculation regarding van Nistelrooy’s own future has been rife, with current Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among those to have been linked with the Foxes post.