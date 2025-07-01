Sheffield Wednesday cult hero 'assessing options elsewhere' as he becomes free agent amid Owls turmoil
The 30-year-old arrived at Hillsborough back in September 2020, joining from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.
There have been some dramatic ups and downs over the course of his five seasons in South Yorkshire, but Paterson has remained a popular figure.
The utility man has now reached the end of the line in S6, seeing his contract expire against a backdrop of off-field turbulence.
Callum Paterson exit
According to The Star, Paterson rejected an initial contract offer from the Owls and then did not receive another proposal.
He is now said to be assessing options elsewhere, with the Scotland-capped man having options in the Championship, League One and overseas.
Paterson was recently pictured training with Owls trio Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and Jamal Lowe at the Woodbourn Road facility in Sheffield, but it remains to be seen if other players depart.
He amassed 186 appearances during his time at Hillsborough, scoring 31 goals and registering 15 assists.
Callum Paterson’s future
He may not have always featured under Danny Rohl, but it is hard to imagine Paterson not being flooded with offers this summer.
His versatility is incredibly useful, with the Scot able to operate in defence, midfield or up front. He also boasts a wealth of experience of a high level.
Perhaps most crucially, Paterson is known as a great character in spite of his aggressive, in-your-face style on the pitch.
In March, he said: "I am not what people see on the football pitch, I am actually quite a nice guy on the outside.
"It’s just the way I have been brought up in treating everyone in the way you would want to be treated and then hopefully, it will all work out in the end. That’s just how I am."
