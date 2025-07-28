Sheffield Wednesday face potential Callum Paterson blow as Oxford United and MK Dons 'make push'
The 30-year-old is technically out of contract at Hillsborough and it appeared his time as an Owl had come to an end.
However, he has recently featured for the crisis-stricken Championship club in pre-season training.
His return to the fold sparked hope of Wednesday retaining the utility man, who joined from Cardiff City in 2020.
Callum Paterson interest
However, according to The Star, Wednesday’s Championship rivals Oxford and League Two outfit MK Dons are targeting the Scotland-capped attacker.
Both clubs are said to be making moves to secure his signature and have the advantage of being able to offer proper contract terms.
Wednesday, on the other hand, are limited by the terms of their embargo.
Sheffield Wednesday exodus
With Danny Rohl’s resources having been severely depleted, surviving in the Championship looks like a tall order.
Paterson’s experience and versatility would most likely be of huge benefit in a relegation battle, especially considering there have been no incomings.
However, few would blame him for seeking pastures new at a club offering more stability.
The likes of Josh Windass and Michael Smith have already moved on, joining Wrexham and Preston North End respectively. Defender Akin Famewo has also departed and is on the verge of becoming a Hull City player.
Sheffield Wednesday’s depleted squad
Wednesday have been running the rule over youth prospects, although there has been very little talk about potential senior signings.
With the 2025/26 season fast-approaching, it appears the Owls will be kicking off the campaign with a seriously weakened squad.
Club captain Barry Bannan has been part of Wednesday’s pre-season preparations and fans will be keen to see the Scot, who like Paterson is a free agent, stay put.
