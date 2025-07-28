Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly taken former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matthew Whittingham and ex-Arsenal winger Reece Clairmont on trial.

The Owls remain in the midst of turbulence with the beginning of the 2025/26 season just around the corner.

Wednesday are operating under a transfer embargo and have had serious cashflow issues, with the factors meaning not a single senior signing has been made.

There have been high-profile exits to compound the misery, with the likes of Josh Windass and Michael Smith having moved on.

Reece Clairmont was released by Arsenal at the end of last season. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday looking to bolster youth ranks

While Wednesday hardly appear likely to spring into action in the transfer market, they do appear to be keen on fleshing out their youth ranks.

According to The Star, Whittingham and Clairmont have both been taken on trial by the crisis-stricken Championship club.

Both are believed to have featured for an Owls under-21s side against Derby County, from which the Rams emerged victorious.

Who are Matthew Whittingham and Reece Clairmont?

Whittingham, a 20-year-old midfielder, was released by Wolves at the end of the 2024/25 season having previously been on Manchester City’s books.

When he joined Wolves in 2023, the club’s head of academy recruitment Harry Hooman said: “The opportunity came about to bring Matthew to Wolves, so we’re excited about where he might go in the future.

Matthew Whittingham has departed Wolverhampton Wanderers and is being looked at by Sheffield Wednesday. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“We’ve seen him play in lots of different positions, but we see him as that attacking midfielder, an eight or a 10, so we’ll be hoping to use him a little bit further forward.

“He’s got good technical ability on the ball, a nice left foot, so we feel he can affect the game going forward and score goals on the final third, but he’s also got lots more to come, especially with his physical potential.”

Clairmont, an 18-year-old left-sided winger, was not retained by Arsenal when the last campaign ended.