Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender Ronnie Edwards has sealed a loan move away from Southampton on the first day of the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old joined Southampton from Peterborough United in the summer, stepping up two divisions for a fee reported to be worth £3m.

However, the former England under-20s international has struggled for minutes at St Mary’s and managed just one Premier League outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite reports of interest from South Yorkshire, Edwards has linked up with Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the season.

Ronnie Edwards has struggled for minutes since his move to Southampton. | Warren Little/Getty Images

He said: “There is so much potential, obviously it is a massive club. As soon as I heard, I was all over it. You can obviously wait until deadline day but as soon as I heard of this, I thought why not get started straight away?”

“I was used to playing regularly in the past and I have missed that. Hopefully I can get that here.”

There is also a family connection for Edwards, with a number of relatives on his father’s side being supporters of the R’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards said: “A lot of his side of the family support QPR, he was buzzing. He said about bringing back old times for his generation of the family. I’ll be getting them tickets for every game.”

QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry added: "I am delighted to welcome Ronnie to the football club until the end of the season. We are excited about his ball-playing qualities and overall defensive work.

"I want to thank Southampton for placing their trust in us at a time when there were a number of suitors for the player.