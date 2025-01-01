Sheffield Wednesday dealt early transfer blow as Southampton confirm loan destination for defender
The 21-year-old joined Southampton from Peterborough United in the summer, stepping up two divisions for a fee reported to be worth £3m.
However, the former England under-20s international has struggled for minutes at St Mary’s and managed just one Premier League outing.
Despite reports of interest from South Yorkshire, Edwards has linked up with Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the season.
He said: “There is so much potential, obviously it is a massive club. As soon as I heard, I was all over it. You can obviously wait until deadline day but as soon as I heard of this, I thought why not get started straight away?”
“I was used to playing regularly in the past and I have missed that. Hopefully I can get that here.”
There is also a family connection for Edwards, with a number of relatives on his father’s side being supporters of the R’s.
Edwards said: “A lot of his side of the family support QPR, he was buzzing. He said about bringing back old times for his generation of the family. I’ll be getting them tickets for every game.”
QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry added: "I am delighted to welcome Ronnie to the football club until the end of the season. We are excited about his ball-playing qualities and overall defensive work.
"I want to thank Southampton for placing their trust in us at a time when there were a number of suitors for the player.
"Let me also take this opportunity to wish all R's fans the best health, happiness and success for 2025."
