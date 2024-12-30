Sheffield United eye forward, Bradford City recruit and Sheffield Wednesday target defender - transfer latest
With the January transfer window just around the corner, the rumour mill is in overdrive. It is a busy period in the football calendar, as clubs scramble to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.
Business conducted in January can make or break a season and fans will be hoping their clubs look stronger when the window closes.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, December 30, 2024.
Sheffield United admire forward
Stoke City marksman Tom Cannon has struck nine goals this season - but the Potters may face a fight to retain him.
The 22-year-old is on loan at Stoke from Leicester City and Sheffield United have been described as “admirers”. A permanent deal would reportedly be required for the Blades to add Cannon to their ranks.
Bradford City land midfielder
Bradford City have signed midfielder George Lapslie from Gillingham. The 27-year-old, who counts Charlton Athletic and Mansfield Town among his former clubs, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.
He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest. I can't really believe my luck to have a side this size come in for me. As soon as I knew I had a chance to get here I just to tried to grab it with both hands.”
Sheffield Wednesday target defender
Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season and could reportedly leave on loan in January.
Sheffield Wednesday are in need of reinforcement at the back and have been linked with a swoop.
Middlesbrough interested in ex-Leeds United midfielder
Glen Kamara only left Leeds United for Rennes in the summer - but could have the option of a quickfire return to England.
Middlesbrough, Southampton and Ipswich Town are among the clubs reported to have shown interest in the Finland international.
Barnsley goalkeeper set for exit
Chelsea are set to recall goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from his loan spell at Barnsley. The American stopper has seen his time at Oakwell disrupted by injury.
U-Turn for ex-Rotherham United and Bradford City man
Matt Derbyshire announced his retirement from playing last month - but now has a new club.
The former Rotherham United and Bradford City forward has joined non-league outfit Matlock Town, reuniting with his former Bantams teammate Adam Clayton.
