Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January transfer window just around the corner, the rumour mill is in overdrive. It is a busy period in the football calendar, as clubs scramble to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

Business conducted in January can make or break a season and fans will be hoping their clubs look stronger when the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Sheffield United admire forward

Stoke City marksman Tom Cannon has struck nine goals this season - but the Potters may face a fight to retain him.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Stoke from Leicester City and Sheffield United have been described as “admirers”. A permanent deal would reportedly be required for the Blades to add Cannon to their ranks.

Bradford City land midfielder

Bradford City have signed midfielder George Lapslie from Gillingham. The 27-year-old, who counts Charlton Athletic and Mansfield Town among his former clubs, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest. I can't really believe my luck to have a side this size come in for me. As soon as I knew I had a chance to get here I just to tried to grab it with both hands.”

Sheffield Wednesday target defender

Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season and could reportedly leave on loan in January.

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of reinforcement at the back and have been linked with a swoop.

Southampton's Ronnie Edwards has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Middlesbrough interested in ex-Leeds United midfielder

Glen Kamara only left Leeds United for Rennes in the summer - but could have the option of a quickfire return to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Ipswich Town are among the clubs reported to have shown interest in the Finland international.

Barnsley goalkeeper set for exit

Chelsea are set to recall goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from his loan spell at Barnsley. The American stopper has seen his time at Oakwell disrupted by injury.

U-Turn for ex-Rotherham United and Bradford City man

Matt Derbyshire announced his retirement from playing last month - but now has a new club.