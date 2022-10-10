Sheffield Wednesday dominate midfield, which Leeds United defenders earn selection and how many Huddersfield Town players make Yorkshire's Team of the Week
NOT much to write home about, was it? Let's face it, we've had better football weekends across Yorkshire, with just two winners in Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
That's reflected in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week. Five clubs are represented, mind.
Here’s Our latest XI.Goalkeeper
Harry Lewis (Bradford City)
City's man of the match in what was a rarity. A home defeat - the first since March. Former Southampton man is proving a reassuringly solid capture.Defence
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United)
Had a good battle with one of the top-flight's livewires in Wilfried Zaha and did especially well in the first half. All good for his education and this was fairly encouraging.Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)
A display which rewound to click to his successes at Barnsley. Two big blocks in each half against Hull and grabbed his Town goal. Excellent.Robin Koch (Leeds United)
In a decent vein of form at the minute and was steady and dependable at Palace, even if Leeds lost.Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster Rovers)
Showed his promise and defensive resolve on an otherwise tough day for Rovers against Leyton Orient.Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town)
Grew into the game against Hull and turned in a lively and energetic display en route to Town claiming an important three points.Midfield
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday)
Produced a barnstorming cameo from the bench against Cheltenham, who struggled to cope with his pace and power.
Helped himself to a fine goal in the process.Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
The conductor of the orchestra and ran the show in the middle of the park for the umpteenth time in his Owls career.
Showed what he brings to the table. Pulled the strings and helped himself to a sumptuous goal.Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)
Another to bring quality to the party as Wednesday kept apace with Plymouth and Ipswich.
Scored a wonderful goal to crown a fine first half, personally.Forwards
Max Woltman (Doncaster Rovers)
The Liverpool loanee added some much-needed verve and brightness to sullen Rovers when he came on at the break.Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)
No goal maybe, but his work-rate was exceptional and he harassed Hull's backline while setting up Helik's killer second.Manager/head coach
Mark Fotheringham (Huddersfield Town)
Off and running as Huddersfield Town boss, even if he still wasn’t happy with certain things in the 2-0 win over Hull City.