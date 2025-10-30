Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is among those to have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday - and pundit Don Goodman has offered his view.

With the Owls officially in administration and Dejphon Chansiri’s grip loosened, the hunt is on for someone who can take the club forward.

There is believed to be credible interest in buying the club and US-based businessman John McEvoy is among those to have been linked.

Mail Online have also credited Ashley with interest four years on from his sale of Newcastle.

The 61-year-old, the founder of retail, sport and intellectual property company Frasers Group, polarised Magpies supporters during his reign as owner.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a bleak 2025 - but there is hope of a brighter future. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pundit offers verdict

Speaking to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Goodman offered his verdict on the possibility of an Ashley-led Wednesday.

He said: “Anybody that is that sort of calibre being interested is good news for Sheffield Wednesday. When you cast your mind back to the beginning of Mike Ashley's Newcastle tenure, he was flavour of the month.

“But then when you think back to the end, the fans really couldn't stand him and wanted him out. He wasn't really investing in the playing side of things and so on and so forth.

“So, it's a little bit of a mixed bag, really. On one hand, pretty much anybody is going to be better than Chansiri.

“On the other hand, Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate for somebody who will pump money in initially and will want to keep funding the club until they get back to the Premier League.”

Mike Ashley owned Newcastle United between 2007 and 2021. | Carl Court/Getty Images

New era at Sheffield Wednesday

Vast swathes of the Wednesday fanbase stayed away from Hillsborough during the dying embers of Chansiri’s reign.

They also refused to put money into the club coffers, but have returned in droves to show their support since administration pushed Chansiri out of the door.