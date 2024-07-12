Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly entered talks over a deal for Nathaniel Chalobah following his West Bromwich Albion exit.

The 29-year-old is available on the free agent market, having seen his contract at The Hawthorns expire. His departure brought an end to an 18-month stint with the Baggies, during which he amassed 49 appearances.

Capped by England once in 2018, Chalobah boasts a wealth of experience and has appeared in the Premier League on 55 occasions. Crucially for Wednesday, he also has significant Championship experience and has 188 second tier outings on his CV.

Nathaniel Chalobah is said to be a target for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A product of Chelsea’s academy, he was loaned out on six different occasions before he departed Stamford Bridge permanently. While on the books of the Blues, he had spells at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli.

Upon leaving Chelsea, he returned to Watford before going on to have stints at Fulham and West Brom. As far as free agents go, he is arguably among the most appealing to a Championship club.

Wednesday have made a statement with their summer recruitment, getting deals over the line early as they look to give Danny Rohl the resources he needs to further transform the Owls.

