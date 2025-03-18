Sheffield Wednesday hero Ross Wallace has lifted the lid on his three years at Sheffield Wednesday - and the “ruthless” nature of his departure.

The 39-year-old plied his trade with the Owls between 2015 and 2018, amassing 124 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

In two of his three seasons at Hillsborough, Wednesday reached the Championship play-offs but failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Now retired as a player, Wallace has opened up on his Owls spell in an appearance on popular podcast Undr The Cosh.

Ross Wallace spent three years at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He was quizzed about Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri, a figure who has proven polarising to say the least.

“In the time I was there, the players he brought in, he spent a lot of money on a lot of good players,” said Wallace. “I’m not the guy that does the finances of the club, and all that sort of stuff, I can only go on the players he brought in and what was around me.

"I think he's been misled on the recruitment. Who is advising him on the recruitment, I don't know. They seem to have got it right now.

“My first season at Wednesday, the recruitment was good - [Barry] Bannan, [Fernando] Forestieri, we signed some brilliant players for the level.

“We had a good little side and we got to the play-off final. It was the second season for me that he f*****d up. We needed centre-halves - we were good in attack. We ended up signing good players like George Boyd, Almen Abdi from Watford, we signed Rhodesy [Jordan Rhodes], Steven Fletcher came in.

“Where are they all going to play? The dynamics in the changing room then [changed]. They all want to play. He's putting it [money] in the wrong areas.

“They're all very good players but you've got too much of the same. There's too many bodies here. It just tailed off.”

Ross Wallace made 124 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Wallace has also spoken candidly about the nature of his Owls exit, which was confirmed the reign of Jos Luhukay.

The former Scotland international has claimed it was indicated a new deal would be on the table, before a change of heart brought the curtain down on his time in S6.

“We went and played Millwall,” Wallace said. “I think it was towards the end of the season and I was out of contract.

“You go in and get a head start on next season, whether you're going to be there or not. I said 'listen, what are you thinking for next season?'. He was like 'yeah, yeah, I'm going to speak to the owner and get you a new deal'. 'You're in my plans', all that stuff.

“We played Millwall, you know what they were like - land of the giants. He plays me up front against Millwall on a Tuesday night.

“I took a throw-in, bang, down the line, a big centre-half has come in down the side and snapped my medial.

“About two weeks later, he pulls me in, says 'yeah, we're not offering you a contract anymore'. That's how ruthless football is. I think I deserved to get to pre-season and maybe show I was fit to earn a contract or something.”