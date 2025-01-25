Sheffield Wednesday land prodigy, Leeds United win race and Sheffield United land Fox - AI predicts transfers
Clubs increasingly keep their cards close to their chests, while losses of form, injuries and business done elsewhere can quickly change plans.
There is not long left in the winter window, with February 3 the final day on which business can be conducted.
The Yorkshire Post have asked asked ChatGPT to predict a signing each of Yorkshire’s five Championship clubs will make before the window slams shut.
Leeds United
It appeared likely to be a quiet window at Elland Road and there have not been any surprise ventures into the market so far.
Daniel Farke has insisted the club will be reactive, therefore a late foray does not appear completely impossible.
AI has tipped Leeds to win the battle for coveted midfielder Dario Essugo, a 19-year-old midfielder currently on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting Lisbon.
Big things are expected of the teenager, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and been capped by Portugal at various youth levels.
Sheffield United
In stark contrast to Leeds, Sheffield United have been active in the window of late. The Blades do not appear to be done yet and AI has backed the club to land Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.
The 27-year-old Foxes man has been strongly linked with a move to Bramall Lane, having previously worked under Chris Wilder at Watford.
Middlesbrough
AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is reportedly of interest to Middlesbrough and perhaps unsurprisingly, he is the player tipped to make a move to the Riverside by AI.
The 25-year-old boasts experience of the Premier League but is not the current number one at the Vitality Stadium.
Sheffield Wednesday
Supporters of the Owls are hoping for a late flourish in the window, with the fresh agreement struck for Shea Charles the club’s only piece of business so far.
AI has suggested Wednesday could target Jamie Donley, a 20-year-old forward currently on loan at Leyton Orient from Tottenham Hotspur.
ChatGPT believes the England youth international has the potential to be a “creative force” in the Championship.
Hull City
Hull have been busy this month, with the squad now being moulded in the image of new head coach Ruben Selles.
AI has tipped the Tigers to move for Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson, a versatile attacker who boasts a wealth of Championship experience.
ChatGPT believes Robinson’s “pace, creativity, and ability to play across the frontline” would make him an “ideal fit for Hull’s tactical approach”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.