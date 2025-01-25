Predicting how the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United will act in transfer windows is not easy.

Clubs increasingly keep their cards close to their chests, while losses of form, injuries and business done elsewhere can quickly change plans.

There is not long left in the winter window, with February 3 the final day on which business can be conducted.

The Yorkshire Post have asked asked ChatGPT to predict a signing each of Yorkshire’s five Championship clubs will make before the window slams shut.

Leeds United

It appeared likely to be a quiet window at Elland Road and there have not been any surprise ventures into the market so far.

Daniel Farke has insisted the club will be reactive, therefore a late foray does not appear completely impossible.

AI has tipped Leeds to win the battle for coveted midfielder Dario Essugo, a 19-year-old midfielder currently on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting Lisbon.

Big things are expected of the teenager, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and been capped by Portugal at various youth levels.

Sheffield United

In stark contrast to Leeds, Sheffield United have been active in the window of late. The Blades do not appear to be done yet and AI has backed the club to land Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The 27-year-old Foxes man has been strongly linked with a move to Bramall Lane, having previously worked under Chris Wilder at Watford.

Hamza Choudhury has made just four Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is reportedly of interest to Middlesbrough and perhaps unsurprisingly, he is the player tipped to make a move to the Riverside by AI.

The 25-year-old boasts experience of the Premier League but is not the current number one at the Vitality Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday

Supporters of the Owls are hoping for a late flourish in the window, with the fresh agreement struck for Shea Charles the club’s only piece of business so far.

AI has suggested Wednesday could target Jamie Donley, a 20-year-old forward currently on loan at Leyton Orient from Tottenham Hotspur.

ChatGPT believes the England youth international has the potential to be a “creative force” in the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Jamie Donley has represented England and Northern Ireland at youth level. | Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Hull City

Hull have been busy this month, with the squad now being moulded in the image of new head coach Ruben Selles.

AI has tipped the Tigers to move for Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson, a versatile attacker who boasts a wealth of Championship experience.