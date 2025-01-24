Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Middlesbrough are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

With the transfer deadline edging closer, clubs up and down the pyramid are working even harder to strike deals.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Sheffield United to signature

Shea Charles is staying at Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season after a fresh loan agreement was struck with Southampton.

The Saints had exercised their option to recall the midfielder, putting Sheffield United on alert. However, the Northern Ireland international is remaining on the blue side of the Steel City.

Shea Charles' short-term future has been decided - he is staying at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough bid accepted

Middlesbrough have had an offer for Plymouth Argyle talisman Morgan Whittaker accepted, according to reports.

The 24-year-old winger has been strongly linked with a move away from Home Park and a bid worth £6m plus add-ons has reportedly been accepted.

Leeds United and Sheffield United lose out

Andrew Omobamidele has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United, but has ventured abroad with a loan move away from Nottingham Forest.

He has linked up with French outfit Strasbourg, who sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table and have an option to make the move permanent.

Rotherham United recruit midfielder

Rotherham United have pulled off a coup with the loan capture of Oxford United midfielder Louie Sibley.

A former England youth international, the 23-year-old was considered among the EFL’s brightest prospects during his early days at Derby County.

Louie Sibley has completed a loan switch to Oxford United. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City sanction exit

Ryan Longman has sealed a permanent move from Hull City to Wrexham. Tigers boss Ruben Selles is rebalancing the squad at the MKM Stadium and has allowed the winger to drop into League One.

Longman said: “I’m over the moon and so glad that the deal is over the line. I’m really looking forward to being a part of this journey.”

Sheffield Wednesday eye forward

Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis is reportedly on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar. A deal for the Nigeria-capped marksman may prove difficult to do but he is thought to be under consideration at Hillsborough.