Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday - but appears set to join another Championship club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old is firmly out of the picture at Nottingham Forest, who have been ruthless with fringe players during their remarkable surge up the Premier League table.

He had loan spells at İstanbul Başakşehir and Watford last season, but has not made a temporary switch this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That looks set to change, with reporter Fabrizio Romano claiming Blackburn have agreed a deal to sign the marksman in the dying embers of the winter window.

Emmanuel Dennis is out of the picture at Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

Dennis is thought to be en route to Blackburn for medical tests with a view to being unveiled as a late addition.

Sheffield Wednesday had been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, with the Owls having jolted into action in the transfer market over recent days.

However, it appears Dennis will be linking up with a side sat three points above Wednesday in the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Dennis appears set to join Blackburn Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether he will be moving on loan or whether a permanent agreement will be struck. However, The Standard have claimed a six-month straight loan deal is on the cards.

Forest have also sanctioned an exit for midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who has joined Swansea City on a temporary basis.