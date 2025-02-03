Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward set for switch as Blackburn Rovers 'agree deal' with Nottingham Forest
The 27-year-old is firmly out of the picture at Nottingham Forest, who have been ruthless with fringe players during their remarkable surge up the Premier League table.
He had loan spells at İstanbul Başakşehir and Watford last season, but has not made a temporary switch this term.
That looks set to change, with reporter Fabrizio Romano claiming Blackburn have agreed a deal to sign the marksman in the dying embers of the winter window.
Dennis is thought to be en route to Blackburn for medical tests with a view to being unveiled as a late addition.
Sheffield Wednesday had been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, with the Owls having jolted into action in the transfer market over recent days.
However, it appears Dennis will be linking up with a side sat three points above Wednesday in the Championship table.
It remains unclear whether he will be moving on loan or whether a permanent agreement will be struck. However, The Standard have claimed a six-month straight loan deal is on the cards.
Forest have also sanctioned an exit for midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who has joined Swansea City on a temporary basis.
He had been linked with Hull City and Preston North End, but the Swans have won the race for his signature.