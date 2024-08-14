Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made fan favourite Callum Paterson available for a summer move.

The 29-year-old joined the Owls four years ago, when he made the switch from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee. While it has been a turbulent chapter in the club’s history, Paterson has endeared himself to the Hillsborough faithful.

He has amassed 155 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and registering 13 assists from a variety of different positions on the pitch. However, it appears his days in S6 may be numbered.

According to The Star, Paterson has been given the green light to seek pastures new. He slipped down the pecking order last season, finding opportunities limited under Danny Rohl. Last year, he was linked with a move back to former club Hearts but a switch did not materialise.

Callum Paterson could reportedly be set for a Sheffield Wednesday exit. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The Scotland-capped utility man was afforded just 17 league starts last season, with the majority coming before the arrival of Rohl. Over the summer, Wednesday’s ranks have been bolstered and the increase in competition for places appears to have only diminished his role.

The Owls have made a total of 10 senior signings this summer, meaning outgoings do not appear implausible. Paterson’s teammate, experienced winger Marvin Johnson, has been linked with Derby County and Oxford United.