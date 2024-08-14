Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson has reportedly attracted interested from Championship newcomers Derby County and Oxford United.

The 33-year-old appeared in Wednesday’s Championship season opener, stepping off the bench in the club’s 4-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle. However, it does not appear certain he will be in Danny Rohl’s ranks beyond the transfer window deadline.

According to The Star, Oxford are among the EFL clubs to have made contact with Wednesday about a deal for the experienced wideman. Derby have also been credited with interest by transfer reporter Darren Witcoop.

Johnson’s Hillsborough days appeared numbered last year when he was frozen out by Xisco Munoz. However, when Munoz was replaced by Danny Rohl, Johnson was reintegrated by the new Owls boss. He made 30 appearances for the club last season, operating as both a winger and a wing-back.

He impressed as Wednesday successfully avoided the drop but a busy summer of recruitment has added to the competition in the Wednesday squad. The Owls have hit double figures in summer signings, with left-back Max Lowe among the new arrivals.

While there may need to be departures from S6 before the transfer deadline, Rohl has discussed the importance of healthy competition in his squad. He said: "It's fantastic. It will sometimes be maybe hard decision-making for me but this is what we need.