Former Huddersfield Town stalwart Andy Holdsworth could reportedly step into the Sheffield Wednesday dugout.

The Owls are currently embroiled in turbulence, with issues relating to the payment of staff and players persisting in S6.

Amid the chaos, talks regarding the future of manager Danny Rohl are believed to be taking place and a stay does not appear likely for the German.

Danish coach Henrik Pedersen, currently an assistant coach at Hillsborough, has been mooted as a potential option to take the reins should Rohl move on.

According to The Star, Holdsworth is also a potential option for the Owls. The 41-year-old currently serves as Wednesday’s professional development phase manager and has done an admirable job developing young players.

He joined the club from Barnsley in 2018 and has led the senior side on one occasion, having taken charge of an FA Cup trip to Exeter City in 2021 when Neil Thompson was absent due to Covid-19.

Andy Holdsworth took charge of a Sheffield Wednesday game in 2021 when caretaker Neil Thompson was absent.

Holdsworth is well thought of in S6 and it has been suggested he could be a short-term option as the club look to stabilise.

Andy Holdsworth’s career path

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Holdsworth spent the bulk of his playing career at Huddersfield.

After ascending the club’s youth ranks, he went on to make 221 appearances for the Terriers and was part of their League Two promotion-winning squad in 2004.

Spells at Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and Alfreton Town followed the defender’s Huddersfield exit, before he finished his career at Guiseley.

He was a stalwart for the Lions and ended on a high, helping the non-league club secure promotion from the sixth tier under Mark Bower.

Andy Holdsworth represented Huddersfield Town between 2003 and 2009.

Speaking to The Star about Holdsworth in 2021, his former Huddersfield teammate Andy Booth said: “He was in the academy when I came back to Town.

“My first recollection of him was when we were in administration. It was a horrible time for the club, very dark times.

“We’d already been relegated and the lads who were coming to the end of their deals had packed it in for the season. We ended up playing six or seven young lads.

“We’d not trained a huge amount with them but they were thrown straight in. Straight away you could tell what a good footballer he was. He was an excellent right-back, a really good footballer.