Danny Rohl is still technically in post as Owls boss, although reports have indicated discussions over an exit are taking place.

The 35-year-old has performed admirably in S6, securing the club’s safety in the Championship and then pushing the Owls into mid-table.

However, his future has appeared incredibly uncertain for months. Rohl himself has done little to quell speculation, making indicative comments regarding his position.

In May, he told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."

Off-field turbulence has only intensified the doubts over Rohl’s position, with the club having struggled to pay players and staff of late.

