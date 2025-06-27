Sheffield Wednesday next manager: New favourite emerges ahead of ex-Middlesbrough and Leicester City men

Tom Coates
A new favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job has emerged.

Danny Rohl is still technically in post as Owls boss, although reports have indicated discussions over an exit are taking place.

The 35-year-old has performed admirably in S6, securing the club’s safety in the Championship and then pushing the Owls into mid-table.

However, his future has appeared incredibly uncertain for months. Rohl himself has done little to quell speculation, making indicative comments regarding his position.

In May, he told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."

Off-field turbulence has only intensified the doubts over Rohl’s position, with the club having struggled to pay players and staff of late.

Here is a fresh look at the favourites for the Wednesday job courtesy of BetVictor, who offer the latest football betting.

A fresh look at the favourites to replace Danny Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday's manager.

1. Favourites for Sheffield Wednesday job

A fresh look at the favourites to replace Danny Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday's manager. | George Wood/Getty Images

33/1

2. 16. Shaun Maloney

33/1 | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

25/1

3. 15. Chris Wilder

25/1 | Carl Recine/Getty Images

20/1

4. 14. Des Buckingham

20/1 | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

