Ex-Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger Onel Hernandez 'training' with Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:07 BST
Experienced winger Onel Hernandez has reportedly been training with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Norwich City.

The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of experience and has been plying his trade in England for the last seven years.

He joined Norwich from German side Eintracht Braunschweig in 2018 and amassed 210 appearances for the Canaries before his release earlier this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A two-time Championship title-winner, Hernandez has also had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Onel Hernandez is a free agent after seven years of service to Norwich City.placeholder image
Onel Hernandez is a free agent after seven years of service to Norwich City. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Onel Hernandez in Sheffield Wednesday training

According to The Star, the Cuba international has been training with Wednesday over the last week.

A free agent, Hernandez could be picked up by the Owls without the need for a transfer fee to be paid.

Wednesday can sign free agents under the conditions of their embargo, but striking a deal for Hernandez may still prove difficult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Difficulties at Sheffield Wednesday

The club are still crisis-stricken, with owner Dejphon Chansiri yet to agree on a sale of the Owls despite intense protests.

It has been suggested Wednesday are having difficulties offering assurances over the club’s financial wellbeing with Chansiri still at the helm.

Henrik Pedersen is working with a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday squad.placeholder image
Henrik Pedersen is working with a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday squad. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wednesday have also been linked with experienced defenders Liam Cooper and Ben Mee, as well as midfielder Stuart Armstrong, although are yet to unveil a single senior signing this summer.

The need for reinforcements at Hillsborough was clear for all to see at the weekend, as a threadbare Owls squad was swept aside by Stoke City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans stepped up their protests against Chansiri, with the Hillsborough faithful desperate to see the club change hands.

After the defeat, Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen said: “There is communication every day and I know that the club is working hard to solve the challenge we have right now, so we can sign some new players. For coaches we are also working on this and that will maybe be closer than the players.”

MORE: A sign of things to come at a club which is quietly weeping and bleeding - final word on Sheffield Wednesday's loss to Stoke City

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBirmingham CityNorwich City FCTransfer NewsEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice