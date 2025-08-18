Experienced winger Onel Hernandez has reportedly been training with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Norwich City.

The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of experience and has been plying his trade in England for the last seven years.

He joined Norwich from German side Eintracht Braunschweig in 2018 and amassed 210 appearances for the Canaries before his release earlier this summer.

A two-time Championship title-winner, Hernandez has also had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Onel Hernandez in Sheffield Wednesday training

According to The Star, the Cuba international has been training with Wednesday over the last week.

A free agent, Hernandez could be picked up by the Owls without the need for a transfer fee to be paid.

Wednesday can sign free agents under the conditions of their embargo, but striking a deal for Hernandez may still prove difficult.

Difficulties at Sheffield Wednesday

The club are still crisis-stricken, with owner Dejphon Chansiri yet to agree on a sale of the Owls despite intense protests.

It has been suggested Wednesday are having difficulties offering assurances over the club’s financial wellbeing with Chansiri still at the helm.

Wednesday have also been linked with experienced defenders Liam Cooper and Ben Mee, as well as midfielder Stuart Armstrong, although are yet to unveil a single senior signing this summer.

The need for reinforcements at Hillsborough was clear for all to see at the weekend, as a threadbare Owls squad was swept aside by Stoke City.

Fans stepped up their protests against Chansiri, with the Hillsborough faithful desperate to see the club change hands.