QPR boss Julien Stephan highlights Sheffield Wednesday's 'big strength' and outlines desire to 'hunt' Owls
The Owls have their backs against the wall in the Championship this season, as off-field chaos continues to plague them.
Yet another embargo has been slapped on the club, piling the misery on the long-suffering Hillsborough faithful.
On the pitch, however, Henrik Pedersen’s side have been offering glimpses of hope with their brave displays.
They defeated Portsmouth 2-0 away from home last week, but will still be tipped by many to struggle as they return to S6 to face QPR.
One figure they will be hoping is firing on all cylinders is captain Barry Bannan, a talismanic figure in the centre of midfield.
Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘big strength’
As reported by the Hounslow Herald’s Jon Harland, Stéphan said: “Bannan is a big strength in this team.
“He organises very well the game and different positions, able to play short, long, good set pieces. He scored a very good free kick against Portsmouth. We have to organise something to reduce his influence.
“The aim is to hunt on the pitch with a lot of motivation and compete against Sheffield [Wednesday], with a lot of respect for this team and for this club. It's very difficult to win away in this league. But if you don't enter the pitch to win, you have to stay at home.”
Team selection latest
Regarding his team selection, Stéphan insisted it is as simple as selecting the best players available to him.
He said: “The best players will play, it's very simple. They have to compete every day to deserve to start.
“They have to show me that when they enter on the pitch during the game, they deserve to start the next game. So it's very simple competition.”