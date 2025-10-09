Sheffield Wednesday staff take action against Dejphon Chansiri as union insist 'workers have had enough'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:07 BST
Unite the Union have vowed to do everything in their power to ensure Sheffield Wednesday’s non-football staff receive their wages.

People employed by the Championship club have again been forced to cope with wage payment delays as off-field turbulence rumbles on.

A number of staff members have now turned to Unite, one of the largest trade unions in the United Kingdom and Ireland, for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Membership of Unite is believed to have rocketed of late with the Wednesday crisis rumbling on.

Sheffield Wednesday remain embroiled in turbulence.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday remain embroiled in turbulence. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

General secretary speaks out

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything in its power, industrially and legally, to ensure these workers get their wages. Dejphon Chansiri has millions at his disposal, these workers do not - his behaviour is disgusting.

“He needs to pay his staff and sell this well-loved club and community asset to a buyer who can run it properly as a matter of urgency.”

Unite have said there are low-paid members of staff being forced to take out loans or borrow from family members in order to cover bills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dejphon Chansiri is under intense pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Dejphon Chansiri is under intense pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

‘Workers have had enough’

The union’s regional officer Daniel Gawthorpe said: “These workers have had enough. They totally dedicated to the club but their loyalty is being taken advantage of.

“People are facing real financial hardship, but Chansiri seems to expect them to live on fresh air because of their love for Wednesday. Unite will not let this stand.”

Fans have been protesting against Chansiri’s ownership in an attempt to end his decade-long association with the Owls.

10 minutes into Wednesday’s recent home game against Coventry City, a group of supporters entered the field of play in an expression of their anger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has been talk of potential buyers and former Crystal Palace stakeholder John Textor has admitted interest.

He said: "It's not that I wouldn't love to come in tomorrow, but they're in a very difficult situation.

"There's a lot to figure out with the owner. There is a lot to figure out with the league itself and there's not a lot of time to figure it out.”

MORE: More fallout from Dejphon Chansiri's Sheffield Wednesday crisis as coach quits

Related topics:UniteWorkersDejphon ChansiriEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice