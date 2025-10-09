Sheffield Wednesday staff take action against Dejphon Chansiri as union insist 'workers have had enough'
People employed by the Championship club have again been forced to cope with wage payment delays as off-field turbulence rumbles on.
A number of staff members have now turned to Unite, one of the largest trade unions in the United Kingdom and Ireland, for help.
Membership of Unite is believed to have rocketed of late with the Wednesday crisis rumbling on.
General secretary speaks out
Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything in its power, industrially and legally, to ensure these workers get their wages. Dejphon Chansiri has millions at his disposal, these workers do not - his behaviour is disgusting.
“He needs to pay his staff and sell this well-loved club and community asset to a buyer who can run it properly as a matter of urgency.”
Unite have said there are low-paid members of staff being forced to take out loans or borrow from family members in order to cover bills.
‘Workers have had enough’
The union’s regional officer Daniel Gawthorpe said: “These workers have had enough. They totally dedicated to the club but their loyalty is being taken advantage of.
“People are facing real financial hardship, but Chansiri seems to expect them to live on fresh air because of their love for Wednesday. Unite will not let this stand.”
Fans have been protesting against Chansiri’s ownership in an attempt to end his decade-long association with the Owls.
10 minutes into Wednesday’s recent home game against Coventry City, a group of supporters entered the field of play in an expression of their anger.
There has been talk of potential buyers and former Crystal Palace stakeholder John Textor has admitted interest.
He said: "It's not that I wouldn't love to come in tomorrow, but they're in a very difficult situation.
"There's a lot to figure out with the owner. There is a lot to figure out with the league itself and there's not a lot of time to figure it out.”