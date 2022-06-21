Sheffield Wednesday 'step up' pursuit of Cardiff City midfielder as Rotherham United 'trigger release clause' in Lincoln City star's contract

As the beginning of pre-season approaches, the rumour mill has continued to churn.

Sheffield Wednesday have "stepped up" their pursuit of Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, who is out of contract in south Wales at the end of this month. That is according to Yorkshire Live who report that the interest in the ex-Rotherham United man comes with the club unsure if Massimo Luongo will sign a new deal at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United have met the release clause for Lincoln City's Cohen Bramall, according to Sky Sports. The left-back, who spent two years at Arsenal between 2017 and 2019, is reportedly undergoing a medical today.

Michael Smith has been offered a new deal by Rotherham United but the north-easterner is the subject of interest from several rival clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday (MORE).

Luton Town have made a move for Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow, who could be confirmed as a Hatters player as soon as today (MORE).

Barnsley defender Jordan Williams believes that his recent injury issues have made him stronger mentally - ahead of a key stage in his return to the first-team fold (MORE).

York City FC have confirmed the signing of winger Alex Hurst from League One outfit Port Vale as they continue to prepare for their return to the National League (MORE).