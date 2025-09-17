Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Millwall forward Duncan Watmore.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old is currently on the free agent market, having seen his Millwall contract expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

An experienced attacker, Watmore is no stranger to Yorkshire and scored 21 goals in 97 appearances for Middlesbrough between 2020 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also boasts Premier League experience from his time at Sunderland, but the former England youth international is still looking for pastures new.

Duncan Watmore represented Middlesbrough between 2020 and 2023. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday eye ex-Middlesbrough attacker

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Watmore has attracted interest from Championship crisis club Wednesday.

The Owls managed to make just two signings in the summer window, signing Ethan Horvath and Harry Amass on loan from Cardiff City and Manchester United respectively.

They are now believed to be keen on getting Watmore involved in training as they seek EFL permission to make a signing against the backdrop of their off-field turbulence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal for Watmore could prove tough to do, with Wednesday still embroiled in turmoil. It is believed the forward would want a contract at Hillsborough, which may make it harder for the club to get the green light.

When Wednesday signed Amass on deadline day, Manchester United played a significant role in getting the deal done on the financial front, covering all costs. With Watmore not having a club, similar help would not be available.

Duncan Watmore was released by Millwall at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday’s need for bodies

If an agreement could be reached, he would offer some much-needed experience and firepower to manager Henrik Pedersen.