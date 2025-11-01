Sheffield Wednesday's players are "like brothers", according to Bailey Cadamarteri, and going through tough times together will only make them stronger.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amidst the celebrations at removing chairman Dejphon Chansiri last week, the Championship table got a lot bleaker for the Owls.

They travel to West Bromwich Albion for Saturday’s early Championship game on minus six points after being deducted twice as many for going into administration. Twelve games into the season they are 16 adrift of safety with more deductions possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a thin and inexperienced squad have shown great spirit so far this season, and 20-year-old striker Cadamarteri expects that to continue.

"It's like one big family," he said. "We're all like brothers. We've all got each other's best interests at heart and we're all going to fight for each other this season.

"The tough times are the ones that make you better. The times when you're up are all well and good but it's the tough times, when you've failed, that help you."

Spirits were lifted by the return of thousands of fans to Hillsborough last week. The hope is that Saturday's 27,261 crowd against Oxford United can be bettered in the next home game, against Norwich City on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, which led the boycott of matches and merchandise which strangled Chansiri's cashflow, have raised over £30,000 it will donate via sponsorship and "other means", and fans forum Owlstalk £10,000 to pay hotel costs for Blackburn away. The Trust have also donated £8,750 worth of now unnecessary black-and-gold protest scarves.

UNITY: Bailey Cadamarteri feels a strong team spirit at Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

"It's been crazy," said Cadamarteri of the change of mood since Chansiri was ousted. "Since the season started it's all been a bit of a whirlwind but to have a full Hillsborough again is brilliant.

"We've always said the fans are our 12th man and the fuller Hillsborough can be, it always helps."

Cadamarteri spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, and is feeling the benefits now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a lot of ups, a lot of downs, but it's great experience," he reflected. "I'm another year more experienced so I can only benefit from that.

RALLYING AROUND: Sheffield Wednesday queue outside Hillsborough for tickets to watch the Oxford United game (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"Getting the experience of playing games in League One definitely put me in good stead.