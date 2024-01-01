Danny Rohl praises Sheffield Wednesday mentality after Hull City win but warns he will keep demanding more of the same

Danny Rohl praised the mentality of his Sheffield Wednesday players after they followed up victory at Preston North End with a 3-1 win over Hull City – but he will not stop demanding more of them.

The victory, with goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass, moved the Owls up a place in the Championship table and to within a win of Huddersfield Town, the team sat directly above the relegation zone.

Rohl's team have suffered badly from injuries and suspensions over Christmas but they comfortably outplayed a Tigers side who began the year in the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their German coach praised the mental strength he said was a big factor in that.

"It is easy to speak about mentality but at the moment this is the big strength from our team," he said. "If you do the basics right you can see we can play good football, we can find the spaces behind the last line and between the lines in the red zone. It's fantastic. I like this.

"I know it is a long way now in the second half of the season. I see we are close to the line but not over the line and I will demand again and again from my players until we reach our goals."

The task was made easier by a harsh straight red card for Hull's Tyler Morton, although it must be said the hosts were much the better side for the 35 minutes before it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you look back at when we were 11 v 11 we were fantastic, both players playing forward, pressing and having good solutions with the ball," ennthused Rohl. "The thing is, it's not always easy to play against 10, it becomes a different game. They stayed different, deeper, waiting for the transition and you need different things.

BIG WIN: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"It was a big topic at the half-time break. We spoke about our positioning, what we have to do and then also the need for intensity, energy and 100 per cent counter press. We had good energy immediately and it was fantastic from our team.

"When you look back it has been a tough time for the team in the last two weeks with a lot of games; injuries, suspensions, red cards. We have responded well as a team."